Germany Draw 2-2 Against France with Late Equaliser from Lars Stindl

Germany drew 2-2 with France in an international friendly on Tuesday, as the world champions scored a very late equaliser in Cologne.

Alexandre Lacazette gave the French the lead, with Anthony Martial providing the Arsenal striker with the easiest of finishes after 33 minutes.

Mesut Ozil was the creator as Germany grabbed an equaliser through Timo Werner 11 minutes into the second half, but France once again established a lead as Lacazette slotted home after 71 minutes.

Germany struggled to comeback for a second time, and a flood of substitutions killed the fluidity of the contest.

However, with only seconds remaining, the hosts claimed an equaliser as Lars Stindl fired home with the last kick of the game in injury time.

Germany provided their starting XI before the game, with the hosts selecting a talented midfield contingent:

Antoine Griezmann was left on the bench, as France allowed Martial and Kylian Mbappe to support Lacazette.

Gemany settled quickest as they came out of the blocks, but it was France who had the best chance as Lacazette went close.

The Arsenal man was busy, and the French had genuine menace in their attack when on the front foot.

Ozil and Werner displayed seeds of understanding as they combined for the home side, and both men had opportunities as Germany turned the screw.

France stunned the world champions after 33 minutes, as Martial danced through the defence to set up Lacazette.

The Manchester United attacker was unselfish as he was about to score, but he calmly played in Lacazette who could not miss the target.

The French goal sucked the atmosphere out of the RheinEnergieStadion, and the German fans were quiet as half-time approached.

Germany were in a better frame of mind at the start of the second half, and their endeavours were rewarded 11 minutes after the interval.

Ozil was the creator, feeding Werner to perfection, allowing the 21-year-old the chance to fire home.

Werner's effort woke up the Cologne stadium, and suddenly it was game on for the hosts.

Toni Kroos nearly wrestled the lead after 69 minutes, hitting the woodwork with a magnificent free-kick, and Werner went close with the rebounded header.

However, it was France fans who were smiling just seconds later. Lacazette ran clear of the last man, and the striker was cool, slotting his effort away with only 19 minutes remaining.

It appeared Germany were beaten as they laboured through the final stages of the match, but a late flurry gained a surprise equaliser just as France thought they were cantering to an expected win.

Ozil once again pulled the strings in midfield as Mario Gotze found Stindl, and the forward made no mistake as he found Germany's second of the night with the last kick of the match.