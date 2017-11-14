Sergio Aguero Reportedly Fainted in Argentina Locker Room, Underwent Examination

Sergio Aguero Reportedly Fainted in Argentina Locker Room, Underwent ExaminationNovember 14, 2017
Sergey Pivovarov/Associated Press
Sergio Aguero fainted in the dressing room as Argentina lost 4-2 to Nigeria in an international friendly in Russia on Tuesday, according to reports.
The Manchester City striker was substituted at half-time, triggering a staggering collapse from the South Americans at the Krasnodar Stadium.
TyC Sports (h/t City Watch) reported Aguero regained consciousness but was taken to hospital for checks.
Aguero had claimed his country's second in the first half to open a 2-0 lead, but the Nigerians struck back to score four in a row.
Arsenal's Alex Iwobi was the hero, grabbing a brace in the second half, as Russian fans applauded the Super Eagles' comeback.