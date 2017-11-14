    Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Star Won't Accept Red Sox, Cardinals Deals

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins drinks from a Gatorade cup during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park on September 29, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins via Getty Images)
    Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

    Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton reportedly will not accept a trade to the Boston Red Sox or St. Louis Cardinals, according to Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald.

    Stanton has a no-trade clause as a part of his contract, giving him the ability to accept or decline any deals the Marlins agree to with another team.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      2 ROYs Could Keep WS in NYC, LA for Years

      Danny Knobler
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Asking Price for Stanton 'Shockingly High'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Twins Have Darvish at Top of Wish List

      Jon Heyman
      via FanRag Sports
      Miami Marlins logo
      Miami Marlins

      Marlins Add Former Mets Bench Coach to Front Office

      Tim Healey
      via Sun-Sentinel.com