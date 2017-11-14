Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Star Won't Accept Red Sox, Cardinals Deals

Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton reportedly will not accept a trade to the Boston Red Sox or St. Louis Cardinals, according to Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald.

Stanton has a no-trade clause as a part of his contract, giving him the ability to accept or decline any deals the Marlins agree to with another team.

