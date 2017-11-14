    Texas A&M Reportedly Expected to Fire Kevin Sumlin, Inquire on Jimbo Fisher

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Florida State Seminoles watches on during their game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    The Texas A&M Aggies plan on letting head coach Kevin Sumlin go at the end of the 2017 season and have already lined up the top name on their wish list.

    USA Today's Dan Wolken reported the Aggies will sound out Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher and gauge his interest in moving to College Station, Texas.

    That Texas A&M is prepared to fire Sumlin isn't surprising. The 6-4 Aggies have won eight games each of the last three seasons, and they'll need wins over the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers just to hit that benchmark in the regular season this year.

    Luring Fisher away from Florida State won't be easy. While the Seminoles are 3-6 this season, they're only four years removed from winning a national championship and three seasons removed from reaching the College Football Playoff.

    Fisher has taken a team that stagnated under Bobby Bowden and returned it to the prominence it enjoyed during Bowden's glory years.

    Wolken also noted Fisher has in the past expressed a desire to stay close to his children. His youngest son suffers from a rare blood disorder.

    However, the Aggies have some factors in their favor to potentially entice Fisher.

    For one, they shouldn't have much trouble offering him more than the $5.5 million he earns annually from Florida State. Texas A&M collected over $194 million in total revenue in 2015-16, the highest in the country.

    The school is already paying Sumlin $5 million a year, so Fisher's contract likely wouldn't be a significantly higher investment than the program is already making.

    Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward has worked with Fisher before, which could be another bonus for the Aggies. Woodward was LSU's director of external affairs from 2000 to 2004, while Fisher was an assistant coach for the Tigers from 2000 to 2006.

    Hiring a high-profile coach such as Fisher would be the perfect way for A&M to shake off the malaise that has surrounded the program during what appears to be the end of Sumlin's tenure.

