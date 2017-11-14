    Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Carlos Soler and Umaro Embalo

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: Carlos Soler Barragan of Valencia CF reacts during their La Liga 2017-18 match between Real Madrid and Valencia CF at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on 27 August 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
    Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made Valencia's Carlos Soler his primary target for January, according to reports.

    Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported the Red Devils are desperate to add a winger to their squad and could splash out £40 million on the versatile midfielder. The rising Spanish star can play on either flank and would provide Mourinho with the width he craves at Old Trafford. United missed out on Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic last summer, and there has been a clear weakness on the wing as a result.

    The 20-year-old can also operate in a central position, but he has the ability to start wider, providing service for his attackers.

    VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Carlos Soler of Valencia CF duels for the ball with Munir El Haddadi of Deportivo Alaves during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Valencia CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza on October 28, 2017 in Vitoria-Gast
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Soler has impressed this term, scoring once and providing four assists in 11 La Liga appearances, according to WhoScored.com.

    The player has helped Los Che achieve a fantastic start in the Spanish league this season—they've grabbed 27 points from their opening 11 games, making them second only to Barcelona.

    A Valencia representative recently dismissed the links between the Premier League giants and Soler, declaring none of their squad are available to move at present.

    Speaking to Superdeporte (h/t Metro), the club spokesperson said in response to a question on Soler: "We have no discussions with anyone for any player in the team."

    SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Carlos Soler of Valencia CF duels for the ball with Alvaro Odriozola of Real Sociedad during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad de Futbol and Valencia CF at Estadio Anoeta on September 24, 2017 in San Sebastian,
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Per Delaney, United are considering the future of Andreas Pereira, and could offer the talented youngster plus cash to Valencia for Soler's services. Pereira is on loan with the Mestalla Stadium side and has impressed during his period in Spain.

    United need to reinforce their wide positions, and Soler would be a shrewd buy in the current market.

    His tactical flexibility would make him a strong capture in midfield, and his dribbling will be appreciated by the fans at the Theatre of Dreams.

    Perisic was a significant loss to Mourinho in the summer, but United are well-positioned in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, giving them the opportunity to tweak their selection after Christmas.

    SEIXAL, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 12: SL Benfica forward Umaro Embalo with CSKA Moskva defender Khetag Khosonov in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and CSKA Moskva at Caixa Futebol Campus on September 12, 2017 in Seixal, Portugal.
    Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

    In other United news, RB Leipzig could beat the Red Devils to the signing of Benfica prodigy Umaro Embalo after the winger was linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

    Portuguese newspaper A Bola (h/t Richard Forrester of The Sun) reported the Bundesliga side could table a huge offer of £11.6 million for the 16-year-old, trumping United's prospective bid of £5 million.

    Per Forrester, the player's representative has already confirmed "conversations" have taken place between United and Benfica but admitted no deal was in place. Mourinho is keen to sign the forward and is trying to persuade him to move with the help of top agent Jorge Mendes. 

    Here is the teenager in action:

    Embalo could develop into a household name, and major clubs will want to scoop his signature before his stock rises further in Portugal.

    The player has pace to burn, and if he can develop a final ball in his arsenal, he will become a huge asset for any side.

    United have plenty of space in their squad for talented wingers, and Embalo would perfectly complement Mourinho's vibrant forwards.

