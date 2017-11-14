Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Rejects Real Madrid Contract, Asks for Transfer

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Real Madrid he will not sign a new contract at the club and wants to leave next summer.

According to Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito (h/t Matt Maltby of the MailOnline), the 32-year-old has told president Florentino Perez of his decision and has made it clear he wants to move on at the end of the campaign for a "reasonable price."

However, it's reported that Los Blancos will not give in to the request of the star man, who is said to be "angry" about the situation.

Lucas Navarrete of Managing Madrid provided further details of what was said by Aguirre on the programme:

Earlier this season Ronaldo was asked by Atresmedia (h/t beIN Sports) about the prospect of signing a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"If I will renew? It's a good question," he said. "I am glad. Things happen naturally, but it is a question that the president can answer best. I'm happy, I do what I like and I'm happy."

Speculation about Ronaldo potentially leaving Real was sparked in the summer. A source said to be close to the player told BBC Sport's Dan Roan the legendary forward was "upset" after being accused of tax evasion and wanted to leave Spain.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

However, talk of an exit dwindled ahead of the 2017-18 season and Ronaldo remained a Real Madrid player.

The former Manchester United man has been a long way short of his usual high standards, though, as he's scored just one La Liga goal so far this term. Ronaldo's radar has been a long way off its usual pinpoint accuracy:

Any Madridistas concerned about the form of their star man should reflect on the previous campaign, though, when Ronaldo came alive late in the season.

Real were exceptional in some huge games during the run-in, with Ronaldo leading the way. The forward was key in the side winning La Liga and also grabbed a brace in the 4-1 over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final.

Fears about him departing shouldn't be too intense, as the Portugal international is tied down to a long-term contract, having signed a five-year deal just 12 months ago. It means any potential suitors would find it tough to match what would be a sky-high valuation of one of the world's finest players.