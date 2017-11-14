Chelsea Transfer News: Gorka Guruzeta to Be Scouted by Blues, Arsenal, Spurs

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly set to send scouts to watch Athletic Bilbao starlet Gorka Guruzeta on Wednesday.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, the trio of London clubs will watch the forward face off against Manchester United's under-23 team when Athletic's youth side take them on at Leigh Sports Village in the Premier League International Cup.

The 21-year-old has never made a senior appearance for Bilbao, whose reserve team ply their trade in Spain's third tier.

He has impressed, though, having scored six goals in 14 matches this season, putting him just one short of last year's tally already.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Guruzeta has operated from the left this season, but he was also used on the right and as a centre-forward last year, hinting at the versatility he can offer.

At 6'2" his future perhaps lies in the latter role, and it is believed he has the physicality to cope with the rigours of the Premier League.

He has evidently caught the attention of several top sides in the English top flight, and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is also said to be among his admirers.

Tottenham could look to use Fernando Llorente—who came through the youth ranks at Athletic and scored 118 goals for the club—to help entice Guruzeta, though Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle all have Spanish contingents who could help, the latter two in particular.

Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press

Mauricio Pochettino's project at Spurs, which is built around young talent like Dele Alli and Harry Winks, would be a tempting prospect, while Newcastle would likely be able to offer the quickest path to regular first-team football.

That path would be the most difficult at Stamford Bridge given Chelsea often seek to loan out their youngsters, but having won the title in two of the last three years, the Blues would be an appealing destination.

Guruzeta is in the final year of his deal with Athletic and so will be available for free next summer, not including the compensation Bilbao would be due for their role in his development, and he may have quite a dilemma on his hands if the clubs all opt to pursue him.