Latrelle Lee Expelled by Tennessee State After Video Showed Him Punching Coach

Latrelle Lee Expelled by Tennessee State After Video Showed Him Punching CoachNovember 14, 2017
Tennessee State defensive end Latrelle Lee was expelled from the school Saturday after punching a coach during the Tigers' 23-20 win over Southeast Missouri.
Football Scoop provided the following video of the incident (video contains profanity):
FootballScoop Staff @FootballScoop
Player punches strength coach on the sidelines during game Am told this wasn't his first time hitting a staff member. How is that possible? #GoToJail https://t.co/5dMt1odEAa https://t.co/fkkRvbCQwc2017-11-13 23:28:40
According to Mike Organ of the Tennessean, Lee punched head strength coach T.J. Greenstone twice, resulting in Greenstone falling to the ground.
The 22-year-old Lee was removed from the team by head coach Rod Reed on Saturday before his expulsion became official Monday.
Per Organ, Greenstone is a former Vanderbilt football player tasked with keeping Tennessee State's players from getting too close to the sideline during play.
Lee was a senior at Tennessee State who had made two starts this season, registering 18 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss on the year.
The Dothan, Alabama, native appeared in a total of 27 games in his first three seasons at Tennessee State, totaling seven sacks during that time.
Tennessee State has one regular-season game remaining in the 2017 campaign against Jacksonville State on Thursday night.