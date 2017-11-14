    Latrelle Lee Expelled by Tennessee State After Video Showed Him Punching Coach

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano's game-winning field goal splits the uprights at the end of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Panthers won 33-30. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
    Bill Sikes/Associated Press

    Tennessee State defensive end Latrelle Lee was expelled from the school Saturday after punching a coach during the Tigers' 23-20 win over Southeast Missouri.

    Football Scoop provided the following video of the incident (video contains profanity):

    According to Mike Organ of the Tennessean, Lee punched head strength coach T.J. Greenstone twice, resulting in Greenstone falling to the ground.

    The 22-year-old Lee was removed from the team by head coach Rod Reed on Saturday before his expulsion became official Monday.

    Per Organ, Greenstone is a former Vanderbilt football player tasked with keeping Tennessee State's players from getting too close to the sideline during play.

    Lee was a senior at Tennessee State who had made two starts this season, registering 18 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss on the year.

    The Dothan, Alabama, native appeared in a total of 27 games in his first three seasons at Tennessee State, totaling seven sacks during that time.

    Tennessee State has one regular-season game remaining in the 2017 campaign against Jacksonville State on Thursday night.

