    Ranking Possible World Cup Groups of Death, Groups of Life, Excitement & More

    Sam TigheWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterNovember 16, 2017

    Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen celebrates with Denmark's midfielder Thomas Delaney (L) after scoring their third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying football match, second leg, between Republic of Ireland and Denmark at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul FAITH (Photo credit should read PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images)
    PAUL FAITH/Getty Images

    The group-stage draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup takes place on December 1. All 32 teams participating have been decided, with Peru the last to join the party, and it's time to turn our attentions to the permutations on offer.

    Here we look at what could unfold in Russia and which teams could be pitted against one another in potential groups of death, groups of life and groups of raw entertainment—plus a few club-themed bonus balls at the end.

    Feel free to design your own, but remember the following rule: No two countries from the same qualifying zone can be placed together, with the exception of UEFA, where the maximum is two.

                

    Group of Death 1

    Brazil, Spain, Denmark and Nigeria

    There's always a Group of Death; four teams always draw the perceived short straws. It's simply the nature of the beast.

    The hardest possible group could well include Brazil, who walked an incredibly tough CONMEBOL qualifying zone, leaving the likes of Argentina and Chile to fret as they conquered the group with ease.

    Adding Spain to this mix would automatically make it a saliva-inducing prospect, as that would pit two genuine contenders for the trophy against one another early on.

    KRASNODAR, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 14: Players of Nigeria celebrates after winning an international friendly match between Argentina and Nigeria at Krasnodar Stadium on November 14, 2017 in Krasnodar, Russia. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)
    Epsilon/Getty Images

    From Pot 3 comes Denmark, and with them an exciting team including Christian Eriksen, Pione Sisto and Andreas Christensen. If the Danes are paired up with strong sides, that might be a win for them because they are less likely to dedicate resources solely to stopping their own talisman.

    Rounding things off are Nigeria. They have moved from strength to strength in 2017, looked imperious during qualifying and have Premier League star quality in their ranks.

                  

    Group of Death 2

    Germany, Spain, Egypt and Japan

    A second Group of Death scenario sees three potential changes, with Spain the clear team to avoid from Pot 2.

    Germany replace Brazil as Pot 1 representatives, and it's hard to pick between the two when it comes to naming just one as the pre-tournament favourite. The world champions and FIFA world-ranking toppers qualified for the tournament with a flawless record.

    Egypt's team players celebrate wining against Congo's team during their World Cup 2018 Africa qualifying match between Egypt and Congo at the Borg el-Arab stadium in Alexandria on October 8, 2017. Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah converted a stoppage-time
    TAREK ABDEL HAMID/Getty Images

    Mohamed Salah's Egypt are likely to be many people's dark-horse pick in this tournament, and their counter-attacking prowess will make life uncomfortable for even the best of sides.

    Japan complete the second Group of Death. They are always a difficult one to measure due to their presence in the AFC qualifying zone, but with so many technically gifted players who ply their trade in Europe's top leagues, they're not the side you want from pot four.

              

    Group of Death 3

    Argentina, Spain, Senegal and Serbia

    Varying things up a bit for our third Group of Death, it's Argentina who come in from Pot 1, and because they are South American, it gives us flexibility in the lower reaches.

    They may not look the strongest Albiceleste side in recent years, having struggled immensely to score goals during qualifying, but hands up who wants to face Lionel Messi next summer? Exactly.

    MALAGA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 11: Isco Alarcon of Spain in action during the international friendly match between Spain and Costa Rica at La Rosaleda Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
    Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

    Senegal are a dangerous side when Sadio Mane and Keita Balde line up for them, making them an awkward proposition from Pot 3. Argentina, with no proper full-backs, would find this matchup rather difficult.

    Our final representative is Serbia, who will do more than just make up the numbers. Anyone feeling blase about facing a midfield of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Nemanja Matic needs to reconsider a few things.

                  

    Group of Life

    Russia, Switzerland, Iran and Australia

    If you're in Pot 2, 3 or 4, you are hoping you land Russia in the group stage. Sure, there's a threat because they are the home nation, enchanting the crowd and upping their level in the moment, but you would rather risk that than face Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar.

    Pot 2's feeblest offering is probably Switzerland. While they are fairly solid in midfield, they have an age-old striking problem that no one has been able to fix. That means they will struggle to hurt teamsjust as they did at UEFA Euro 2016.

    BASEL, SWITZERLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Steven Zuber of Switzerland controls the ball during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Play-Off second leg match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland at St. Jakob-Park on November 12, 2017 in Basel, Basel-Stadt. (Ph
    Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    Iran are one of the weakest sides in the tournament on paper, so they feature from Pot 3, but we know they will make things difficult for their opponents. Still on a talent vs. talent basis, they are lacking.

    Completing the Group of Life is Australia, who edged into the World Cup finals via two interconfederational playoffs against Syria and Honduras and didn't exactly convince in those games.

                               

    Group of Raw Entertainment

    Brazil, Mexico, Egypt and South Korea

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 10: Hirving Lozano (L) of Mexico celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the international friendly match between Belgium and Mexico at King Baudouin Stadium on November 10, 2017 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Etsuo
    Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

    If you're an advocate of great entertainment, searching for your fix at the group stage, then pray the cards fall as follows:

    • Mexico are drawn into Brazil's group, and El Tri's relentless, pacy attack—starring Hirving Lozano—takes it to their three opponents in fearless fashion.
    • Egypt arrive from Pot 3. Salah and Ramadan Sobhi's speed and relentless running pose the ultimate counter-attacking threat and create end-to-end games.
    • South Korea complete the setup, with Heung-Min Son finding his Tottenham Hotspur form for his country to make them a formidable proposition.

                    

    Group of Raw Entertainment 2

    Brazil, Croatia, Denmark and Nigeria

    ZAGREB, CROATIA - NOVEMBER 09: Ivan Perisic (R) of Croatia celebrates scoring a goal during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Play-Off: First Leg between Croatia and Greece at Stadion Maksimir on November 9, 2017 in Zagreb, Croatia (Photo by Srdjan Stevan
    Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

    If the above doesn't unfold, here's another scenario that will tickle everyone's fancy:

    • Croatia's brilliant attacking talents, such as Ivan Perisic and Luka Modric, are matched up against Brazil's in Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho.
    • The Christian Eriksen-led Denmark fall in from Pot 3. And because they won't be labouring against defensive teams, their star can shine.
    • Nigeria's speedy, incisive outlook completes the set. Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho blitz on the counter.

                  

    All-Club Groups

    There are three notable European clubs that could be represented by every nation in a single group should the cards fall right.

    Real Madrid have Pot 2 nailed thanks to their glut of Spanish stars, and they make it a full house thanks to Raphael Varane (France) and Toni Kroos (Germany) in Pot 1, Keylor Navas (Costa Rica) in Pot 3 and Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) in Pot 4.

    Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas waves at supporters after qualifying for the FIFA 2018 World Cup, in San Jose on October 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ezequiel BECERRA (Photo credit should read EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images)
    EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

    Borussia Dortmund need a few surprises to happen, but rule nothing out. They have Pot 1 covered by Marco Reus (Germany) and Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal), Pot 2 sorted by Marc Bartra (Spain) and Pot 4 represented by Shinji Kagawa (Japan). Pot 3 is a bit of a stretch, though; they need Alexander Isak to make the Sweden squad.

    Arsenal boast Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) in Pot 4, Joel Campbell (Costa Rica) in Pot 3, Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) in Pot 2 and Mesut Ozil (Germany), Olivier Giroud and Alexandre Lacazette (both France) in Pot 1.

               

    Facebook.com/SamTigheBR

    All statistics via FIFA.com

