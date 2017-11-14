Nathaniel Clyne Reportedly Set for 3-Month Absence After Back Surgery

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne is reportedly set for a further three months on the sidelines after he underwent back surgery on Monday.

The latest news on the 26-year-old's continued recovery came via BBC Sport. Clyne picked up the issue in pre-season in July and has not featured for the Reds since.

The England international is a big miss for manager Jurgen Klopp, who recently said Clyne had picked up another problem during his recuperation.

"That's how back problems are," Klopp said earlier this month, per the same source. "We showed him to specialists all over the world, and it is not a big problem, it just needs time, that is all."

Liverpool do have other options to play in the position in the form of Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz believes the one positive from Clyne's absence is that the two youngsters are getting more opportunities:

The former of the pair has performed well in the role when given a chance and was recently called up to the England senior squad. Alexander-Arnold has also shown glimpses of his potential, scoring twice in the UEFA Champions League for the team already this season.

Still, Clyne is a big loss, as he's proved himself as one of the standout right-backs in the Premier League in recent seasons. Should he return as anticipated in February, he will be a big boost to Klopp's squad.