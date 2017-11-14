Predicting Triple H's Role at WWE Survivor Series After Joining Team Raw

Credit: WWE.com

In addition to being a gladiator for Team Raw, Triple H will be a catalyst at WWE Survivor Series.

The Cerebral Assassin's appearance at Sunday's pay-per-view will plant the seeds for future storylines and showdowns. Friction between him and his Raw teammate Kurt Angle will spark a rivalry that is likely to erupt on the road to WrestleMania.

Jason Jordan was supposed to be Team Raw's fifth man. General manager Angle made the call last week. Jordan's face was soon placed on Survivor Series promotional material.

But nothing is certain in WWE.

Jordan came up hobbled after his bout with Bray Wyatt on Monday's Raw. The Eater of Worlds exacerbated the injury by pouncing on it, leaving the young star struggling to stand.

Angle hesitated to pull him from the squad, so Triple H did it for him, announcing himself as Jordan's replacement.

The new-look Team Raw now boasts Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Angle and The Game. That's an instant boost in star power for Survivor Series. And it makes it harder to bet against the red brand.

After all, Triple H is a nine-time WWE champ and has won his last two traditional elimination matches at the PPV, per CageMatch.net.

The last two times Triple H fought in this kind of bout (in 2007), he ousted Finlay, Big Daddy V and Mr. Kennedy. On Sunday, he's sure to be a major force for Raw, scoring at least one elimination. WWE isn't going to bring in a name like Triple H and not make him one of the clash's stars.

Credit: WWE.com

That's bad news for SmackDown Superstars lower on the hierarchy like Bobby Roode, who is likely to suffer a pinfall in the process.

Beyond that, Triple H's inclusion and the way he inserted himself into the mix suggests that Survivor Series will be a setup for what's ahead. The tension that simmered between him and Angle on Monday had many like Jack G. King of Cultaholic projecting toward next year's massive pay-per-view:

That looks possible given the situation.

Angle just watched Triple H hit his son with a Pedigree. He had to stand in the ring and suffer The Game's derision and verbal abuse in front of a live audience. And if Team Raw loses at Survivor Series, the GM will lose his job.

That all smells like foreshadowing for a future collision between the two.

Credit: WWE.com

Should there be any mid-match communication on Sunday and Angle causes Triple H to lose or vice versa, there are certain to be fireworks afterward. Should Angle lose early on and Triple H have to put the team on his back, The King of Kings will no doubt be angry with his GM for not doing his part at Survivor Series.

Something to that effect is poised to happen as WWE looks to re-engage an old rivalry and craft a star-studded WrestleMania match.

Triple H didn't just join Raw to create a buzz. He did so to build a bridge to the next mega-event.