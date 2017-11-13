    Zach Britton Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Cubs Interested in Orioles' Star Closer

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Zach Britton #53 of the Baltimore Orioles in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Orioles defeated the Yankees 6-4. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton has one more year of team control remaining on his current contract, and the Orioles wouldn't be lacking for potential trade partners if they made the two-time All-Star available.

    FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported Monday the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers have spoken with Baltimore about a possible deal.  

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

