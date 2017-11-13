Zach Britton Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Cubs Interested in Orioles' Star Closer

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton has one more year of team control remaining on his current contract, and the Orioles wouldn't be lacking for potential trade partners if they made the two-time All-Star available.

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported Monday the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers have spoken with Baltimore about a possible deal.

