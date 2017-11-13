Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann Deal Reportedly Agreed in Principle

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly taken a significant step toward acquiring the signature of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann after it emerged they've reached a "principle of agreement" with their target.

French newspaper Le10Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Griezmann has given the green light to a move to the Camp Nou and could be well on the path to joining the Blaugrana next summer.

The same article explained how Griezmann pulled the plug on a switch to Manchester United last summer due to Atletico's transfer ban, and he then extended his contract to raise his release clause to €200 million (£178 million).

One would therefore assume that's the figure Los Rojiblancos will hold out for in order to sell Griezmann, despite the fact he's struggled to regain top form this season, as recently illustrated by Sky Sports Statto:

United fans will undoubtedly be saddened to hear rumours of any pre-agreement with Barca, which could well mean their pursuit of the player is over and could not be picked back up if the player is en route to Catalonia.

The Sun's Sam Morgan recently revealed Griezmann's brother, Theo, to be a Red Devils fan when a since-deleted tweet showing a picture of Old Trafford and praying emjois was posted by the sibling, via 101 Great Goals:

Barcelona already completed a major move to acquire Griezmann's French compatriot Ousmane Dembele in the summer, but a knee injury ruling him out until January, per Calciomercato.com, has dampened his impact.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo recently spoke to Madrid-based daily Marca and said he's assured Griezmann will stay at the club (h/t Goal's Tom Webber):

"We have put in a lot of effort to keep him and to keep all the players. The problem Griezmann has had is that a series of news stories about other important European clubs wanting him has not benefited him.

"Griezmann is and will be an Atletico player. He is an important player and at an important club and he wants to win titles with Atletico."

Many United supporters might still look forward to the idea of seeing Griezmann feature in their colours alongside international team-mate Paul Pogba, with whom he is known to be great friends:

Griezmann recently threw a spanner in the works when he admitted on French programme Telefoot that he wants to link up with Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, per Goal: "Am I dreaming of a front line with Mbappe, Neymar and Griezmann? Yes."



The collapse of the 26-year-old's potential move to Old Trafford this past summer may have opened the door for Barca to revive their own pursuit, and the Blaugrana look to have made the most of their time outside the transfer window.