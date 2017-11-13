Manchester United Transfer News: Top Marouane Fellaini, Andreas Pereira Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Valencia are reportedly hoping to complete a double swoop for Manchester United duo Marouane Fellaini and loanee Andreas Pereira, who has spoken of the "positive" permanent move he could make to Spain in future.

Fellaini has been a target for Besiktas, according to the Daily Star's Jack Staplehurst, who cited a report from The Sun explaining Valencia now want to get a pre-contract agreement done with the player in January.

United's towering midfielder will see his contract expire at the end of the season, and Turkish Football's Emre Sarigul told of how Besiktas, as well as Valencia, hope to land their man for nothing next summer:

Valencia might provide Fellaini with a tantalising option at present, having made the rise to second in La Liga, four points off leaders Real Madrid and still undefeated after 11 games.

There is a chance the former Everton star, 29, could sign a new contract at Old Trafford, however, and manager Jose Mourinho recently spoke well of Fellaini after a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, per BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice:

While a winter exit seems unlikely, it's possible Fellaini could join Pereira in Valencia next summer on a free, the latter of whom appears to be happy with the thought of joining Los Che on permanent terms if possible.

Speaking to Valencia newspaper Superdeporte (h/t Daily Mirror's Jake Polden), Pereira was asked for his take on a permanent move to the club and said:

"Everything is going very well, the whole squad is happy here. We want to keep this, I think everyone wants to stay here.

"Sure, it's a very good option for me, it would be positive. I'm happy at Valencia."

The Belgian was then quizzed on the chance of an early return to parent club United, to which he replied: "No, no. I am well here, and I have always thought that I made the right decision in the summer [by joining Valencia]. I am very happy, and I want to continue in Valencia.

His social media activity also suggests he's happy with his current setting:

The 21-year-old has been in great form since moving to the Mestalla on loan over the summer, scoring one goal and racking up several assists in 10 appearances, five of which were from the substitutes' bench.

Mourinho has formed a reputation for failing to offer younger players much of a chance in his teams, although Pereira is one prospect he might be wise to offer an opportunity. Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney is one who has admired the emerging maestro:

Of the two players, Fellaini might be considered the more expendable resource given the potential Pereira possesses, although Mourinho may not be able to offer the first-team assurances the latter will be seeking.

A taste of stardom in Valencia's senior ranks has seemingly directed the wide technician to consider his future away from Old Trafford, and winter interest could see Fellaini soon double their count of United expats.