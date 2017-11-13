Conor McGregor Deletes Tweet Saying 'F--k Yous All' While Explaining Ref Attack

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has offered an explanation for why he "lost it" after jumping into the cage following SBG team-mate Charlie Ward's defeat of John Redmond at Bellator 187 at 3Arena in Dublin on Friday.

Having illegally entered the ring to celebrate with his training partner, McGregor was told to leave by referee Marc Goddard and proceeded to berate the official.

Per TMZ Sports, the UFC lightweight champion offered an explanation for his actions on Twitter on Monday but subsequently deleted the post that read: "Bloke KO'd on floor bout a minute straight and ref trying to say, 'Fight's not over, Conor.' That's when I lost it. F--k yous all."

Bellator MMA and Dutch Fight Network provided footage of the incident:

Ward's crucial blow in his Bellator debut came right at the end of the first round when he dropped Redmond with a left hook.

Because of the confusion created by the end of the round and McGregor entering the cage, though, it was unclear whether Goddard had actually called the end of the fight.

The win was awarded to Ward but Team Ryano's Redmond said afterwards he felt McGregor's intervention had brought the fight to a premature end, per MMA Fighting (via the Irish Sun's Aidan O'Donoghue):



"I think the fight was far from finished and all the madness that was going on in there didn't help me getting a chance to go out for the second. I think there was a lot of panic in the ring as soon as he got in there. I think everybody was just concerned with getting him out of there as quickly as possible.

"Marc Goddard was going to let the fight go into the second, but then the commission seemed to overrule his decision. I think that decision was swayed because of the circus and madness that was going down at the time. It was just a mad scene. I've never seen anything like it."