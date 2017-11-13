Conor McGregor Deletes Tweet Saying 'F--k Yous All' While Explaining Ref Attack

Conor McGregor Deletes Tweet Saying 'F--k Yous All' While Explaining Ref AttackNovember 13, 2017
Conor McGregor has offered an explanation for why he "lost it" after jumping into the cage following SBG team-mate Charlie Ward's defeat of John Redmond at Bellator 187 at 3Arena in Dublin on Friday.
Having illegally entered the ring to celebrate with his training partner, McGregor was told to leave by referee Marc Goddard and proceeded to berate the official.
Per TMZ Sports, the UFC lightweight champion offered an explanation for his actions on Twitter on Monday but subsequently deleted the post that read: "Bloke KO'd on floor bout a minute straight and ref trying to say, 'Fight's not over, Conor.' That's when I lost it. F--k yous all."
Bellator MMA and Dutch Fight Network provided footage of the incident:
Bellator MMA @BellatorMMA
Madness in Dublin thanks to @TheNotoriousMMA!!! DO NOT miss #Bellator187 TONIGHT on @spike 9/8c https://t.co/BGWcOBDvFb2017-11-10 19:49:19
Dutch Fight Network @DutchFightNet
@TheNotoriousMMA jumps the cage for his teammate Charlie Ward and its all chaos. #MMA #ConorMcGregor #Bellator187 https://t.co/gu9LZL8ORf2017-11-10 18:55:17
Ward's crucial blow in his Bellator debut came right at the end of the first round when he dropped Redmond with a left hook.
Because of the confusion created by the end of the round and McGregor entering the cage, though, it was unclear whether Goddard had actually called the end of the fight.
The win was awarded to Ward but Team Ryano's Redmond said afterwards he felt McGregor's intervention had brought the fight to a premature end, per MMA Fighting (via the Irish Sun's