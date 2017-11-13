Arsenal Transfer News: Yacine Brahimi Targeted in Latest Rumours

fotopress/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly identified Porto winger Yacine Brahimi as an option to replace Alexis Sanchez.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola (h/t The Sun's Richard Forrester), the Frenchman has eyed the Algeria international, with Sanchez set to depart either in January or at the expiration of his contract in the summer.

Forrester added the 27-year-old will be in the final year of his contract at the end of the season, which could make Porto more amenable to letting him go in order to recoup something on him.

However, as A Bola also reported, the club are attempting to do something about that, per Portuguese football expert Jan Hagen:

Brahimi has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, with four goals and as many assists to his name in all competitions.

He's a versatile operator in the final third, and he can play on either flank or centrally in attacking midfield.

Brahimi is undoubtedly a player of great ability, but he has had issues with showing that consistently during his career and hits the heights he's capable of too infrequently.

He has been named Porto's Player of the Year for 2017, though, and been nominated as a candidate for African Player of the Year, per Squawka News:

While that could suggest he is performing on a more regular basis, he still doesn't leap out as a a player who could replace Sanchez.

Finding someone to fill the Chilean's shoes will be difficult, and it's possible the Gunners won't be able to bring in someone of the same calibre. Sanchez scored 30 times last season, and Brahimi has only reached double figures once in his career.

Given Brahimi's age, he's unlikely to get any better, and he's shown little to suggest he can bridge the goalscoring gap between the two.

Arsenal would perhaps be better off looking elsewhere.