Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Saul Niguez, Ander Herrera

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, but they will resist Los Rojiblancos' own interest in Ander Herrera.

According to The Sun's Warren Haughton, United boss Jose Mourinho has long been a fan of Saul's and wants to add to his midfield options. The player himself is said to be receptive to a move to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are set to extend Herrera's deal at Old Trafford by a year to prevent him from falling into Atleti's hands for free next summer, as he is highly valued by Mourinho.

Herrera is keen to stay at Old Trafford despite interest from Atleti and Barca, and the fact he has played a less prominent role in the United side so far this season, per ESPN.co.uk's Rob Dawson.

United's priority in the transfer market should be bringing in creativity, but they shouldn't pass up the opportunity to sign a player of Saul's calibre if he's attainable.

The Spaniard isn't particularly creative—he has just 11 assists for Atletico in 164 appearances—but he's otherwise a top-class all-rounder whose versatility allows him to play centrally, as a holding player or out wide.

He's a robust, hard-working ball-winner who will look to break up the opposition's play. He's also comfortable on the ball and will regularly look to beat players when the opportunity arises.

Saul did so against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last year, which led to a goal that will live long in the memory:

The midfielder is improving his contributions in front of goal, and those he makes are often decisive, as Squawka Football demonstrated:

Such is the wealth of talent available to Spain that he has thus far made just six senior caps and in the summer played with the youth side in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

The 22-year-old was a cut above the other players at the tournament, with five goals, including a hat-trick, to take La Roja to the final.

He already has extensive Champions League experience despite his age, and he is perhaps yet to reach his ceiling, so he'd be a superb buy for United.

Herrera is worth keeping as he has much still to offer at Old Trafford, but given Saul is almost six years his junior and has the potential to be even better, it could be worth considering using him as a makeweight in a potential deal.