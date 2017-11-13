Joel Embiid on Lonzo Ball: 'People Think I Hate Him, but I Love Him'

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Joel Embiid understands the media coverage of his "beef" with Lonzo Ball. The Philadelphia 76ers center just wants to make one thing clear: It's all in good fun from his perspective.

"I love Lonzo," Embiid told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "The whole situation with them, I think it's just fun. I love what he's doing, especially with his own shoe. He's staking his own place. People think I hate him, but I love him."

Embiid has thrown jabs—some subtle and others not so much—in Ball's direction since draft night. He tweeted at Ben Simmons during June's draft, telling the Sixers rookie to "please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him," in reference to Ball.