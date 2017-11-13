Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott Open Up About Ezekiel Elliott After Loss to Falcons

David Goldman/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may not have contact with Ezekiel Elliott, but he said is not concerned with what his suspended running back will do over the next five games.

"I think he's got a good plan, and I know he's going to be doing stuff," Jones told reporters after the Cowboys' 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. "He's going to get away, and he's doing some things that will help his career and his life, and so, no, I'm not as concerned about that."

Elliott, 22, served the first game of his suspension Sunday after a court denied his appeal for a temporary stay. He will not have another court date until Dec. 1.

"He's doing well," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. "We just shared text messages as friends—not as employees or teammates, not even talking about football for the most part."

Elliott was in the lineup for the Cowboys' first eight games as part of a complicated legal process that saw a number of starts and stops.

He rushed for 783 yards and seven touchdowns, and Dallas was 5-3 with him in the lineup—including wins in each of its previous three games. The Pro Bowler rushed for 390 yards and five touchdowns during that winning streak.

"I think all of us continue to learn, and at his age, he's learning things every day," Jones said. "So there's no question what I want for Zeke is that he's a better person, not only for whatever he's doing over these next six weeks, but hope he's a better person for the kind of year he's having, the kind of year he had last year, and he'll continue to be a better person."

The Cowboys produced 107 yards and a touchdown on the ground against Atlanta. Alfred Morris, who replaced Elliott in the starting lineup, carried the ball 11 times for 53 yards. Struggles in the Dallas running game in the first half allowed the Falcons to tee off on Prescott, who was sacked eight times in the game and produced a disappointing 176 yards through the air.

Elliott will not be eligible until the Cowboys' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve if the court refuses to grant him a stay Dec. 1.