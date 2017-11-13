Former Manchester United Midfielder Liam Miller Reportedly Diagnosed with Cancer

Former Manchester United Midfielder Liam Miller Reportedly Diagnosed with CancerNovember 13, 2017
Former Manchester United midfielder and Republic of Ireland international Liam Miller has been diagnosed with cancer, according to several former team-mates.
BBC Sport's Tam McManus was one of the former professional footballers reporting the news on Sunday:
Tam McManus @The_Tman10
Awful news about Liam Miller keep the fingers crossed that he somehow pulls through. Was in the USA for treatment this month and flys back tomorrow to start chemo here. He’s still fighting it. Will say a prayer for him tonight. 🙏🏻 #fuckcancer2017-11-12 22:07:04
Per Jon Livesey of the Daily Mirror, John Hartson, who played with him at Celtic and is a cancer survivor himself, expressed his hope the 36-year-old can pull through:
John Hartson @JohnHartson10
My thoughts are with Liam miller and his family this morning. Hope he can get through this difficult time of his life.2017-11-13 06:46:21
Miller came out of Celtic's academy before embarking on a nomadic career in football that included stops at United, Leeds, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers. He left for Australia in 2011, spending time at Perth Glory and Melbourne City, and last played for Wilmington Hammerheads, a team in the lower divisions of the American football system.
He also represented Ireland between 2004 and 2009, scoring his only senior international goal against Sweden in 2006.
Along with Hartson, several other former team-mates and members of the football world offered their support:
Charlie Adam @Charlie26Adam
Thoughts are with Liam miller and his family at this tough time.#staystrong2017-11-12 22:26:15
Danny Higginbotham @Higginbotham05
If true very sad news about one of my former teammates Liam Miller. Thoughts with him and his family at this very difficult time.2017-11-12 22:43:01
Ian Harte @ianharte23
Very sad news about one of my old teammates Liam Miller, thinking of him and his family at this very difficult time. 🙏🏻2017-11-12 22:35:35
Per McManus (h/t The Sun's Danny Collins), the family has yet to confirm the news or elaborate on the type of cancer he is suffering from.