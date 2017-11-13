Former Manchester United Midfielder Liam Miller Reportedly Diagnosed with Cancer

THEMBA HADEBE/Associated Press

Former Manchester United midfielder and Republic of Ireland international Liam Miller has been diagnosed with cancer, according to several former team-mates.

BBC Sport's Tam McManus was one of the former professional footballers reporting the news on Sunday:

Per Jon Livesey of the Daily Mirror, John Hartson, who played with him at Celtic and is a cancer survivor himself, expressed his hope the 36-year-old can pull through:

Miller came out of Celtic's academy before embarking on a nomadic career in football that included stops at United, Leeds, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers. He left for Australia in 2011, spending time at Perth Glory and Melbourne City, and last played for Wilmington Hammerheads, a team in the lower divisions of the American football system.

He also represented Ireland between 2004 and 2009, scoring his only senior international goal against Sweden in 2006.

Along with Hartson, several other former team-mates and members of the football world offered their support:

Per McManus (h/t The Sun's Danny Collins), the family has yet to confirm the news or elaborate on the type of cancer he is suffering from.