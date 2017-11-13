Liverpool Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Emerge as Emre Can Suitors

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Borussia Dortmund have become the latest in a long line of teams linked with Liverpool's Emre Can amid rumours Juventus and Manchester City are also in a position to add the midfielder on a free transfer.

John Cross of the Daily Mirror reported the temptation of a return to Germany could play in BVB's favour in the hunt for Can. Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star Sunday previously cited Italian sources that said the 23-year-old is keen to work with City boss Pep Guardiola.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

The transfer speculation has taken on ridiculous proportions, with new reports emerging almost daily during the international break. Can's status as a pending free agent makes him a hot topic, with contract negotiations seemingly going nowhere.

As shared by Anfield HQ, Neil Jones of the Liverpool Echo broke down the situation:

Manager Jurgen Klopp clearly still wants the former Bayer Leverkusen man as part of his team, as he has played him often this season. The insistence on a release clause is a bad look for the Reds, however, who have to make sure they don't come out of these negotiations looking like a selling club.

A solution needs to be found ahead of the January transfer window, when certain clubs can sign Can to a pre-contract and others might make an offer to take him off the Reds' hands immediately.

Out of all the possible suitors, Dortmund perhaps are the least likely to land the Germany international. Money appears to be at or near the heart of the issue between Liverpool and Can, and while Juventus and City could drastically improve his current wages, BVB could not.

Sportswriter and Dortmund expert Lars Pollmann put it simply when he was asked about the validity of these latest rumours:

Die Schwarzgelben would make a tantalising destination from a sporting perspective, as Dortmund have built a young, talented squad with plenty of room to grow. They've also worked to keep their wage structure relatively low, however, and it's hard to see how Can would fit in.

The Premier League can generally offer players far higher wages, something that may have played into Can's decision to leave the Bundesliga for Merseyside in 2014.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Juventus' midfield needs mean the Bianconeri would likely be willing to break the bank for Can, but at this point, City appears Liverpool's main rival for his services. The Sky Blues have worked hard at becoming younger since Pep Guardiola took charge, have more money than almost anyone else in the sport and are playing arguably the best football in Europe.

From a sporting and financial perspective, the Etihad Stadium is an attractive destination, and one Can may find impossible to turn down. Unless the Reds can lock him up before January―a move that will likely require some concessions―this situation could get messy before long.