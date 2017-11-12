Alex Morgan, USA Use Strong 2nd Half to Beat Canada in 2017 Friendly Match

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Three days after the same teams battled to a 1-1 draw, the United States women's national team got the better of Canada this time around with a 3-1 win in San Jose, California.

Although Sunday's match once again reached a 1-1 score, Alex Morgan made the difference this time around with a goal and an assist in the second half to help secure the win for the Americans. Julie Ertz and Carli Lloyd also scored goals in the team's final match of 2017.

Canada was the aggressor last match on its home soil, just coming short of an upset over the Americans. It was a different story in this one early, as the United States controlled much of the action while getting the majority of quality looks at the net in the first half.

The hosts held possession for 58 percent of the time in the opening 45 minutes while limiting Canadian opportunities and taking a 1-0 halftime lead.

The game's opening goal was something we have seen plenty of times before, with Ertz scoring off a set piece. Megan Rapinoe sent the ball toward the near post on a corner kick, and the defender did the rest for a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute:

Planet Futbol noted her recent streak:

Just like last match, Canada was able to answer in the second half with an equalizer. Nichelle Prince used a great individual effort to beat the defense, setting up Janine Beckie for an easy goal in the 50th minute:

While it appeared we could be headed toward another draw, the Americans responded this time with a pair of goals to put the match away.

Morgan needed only six minutes to put USA back in front with this strong finish one-on-one with the goalkeeper:

Lloyd then put the match away in the 80th minute off a headed assist from Morgan:

The defense then limited opportunities on the other side, allowing just two shots on goal all match from Canada. Alyssa Naeher did what she could in net, but the team kept the pressure off her in this one.

Caitlin Murray of the New York Times also credited a few others who stepped up in this competition:

The big names came through with strong showings, and after a disappointing draw last week, the USWNT was sharper this time around at every facet of the game.

There isn't another friendly currently on the schedule, but both teams will continue to prepare for the upcoming CONCACAF championship in 2018 and other major events.

Note: Match statistics courtesy of ESPN FC.