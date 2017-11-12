Rudy Gobert Reportedly Out 4-6 Weeks After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Bone Bruise

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz will reportedly be without star big man Rudy Gobert for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reported Gobert will miss four to six weeks because of a bone bruise in his right knee. Charania noted Gobert suffered the injury during Utah's loss to the Miami Heat on Friday.

The injury occurred when Gobert and Dion Waiters ran into each other.

"It feels better than it looked on the video," Gobert said after the setback, per Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News. "I think it was a dirty play, but no matter what the most important thing is to keep getting better and to win tomorrow."

Gobert has averaged 13.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks a night in 12 games in the early going this season after tallying 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds a night last season. He is a two-way force who anchors the Jazz's interior play on both ends of the floor.

Utah can ill-afford to be without Gobert this long considering it is fighting for a playoff spot without Gordon Hayward after he departed for the Boston Celtics during the offseason.

Without much star power remaining, the Jazz will likely turn toward the combination of Ekpe Udoh, Derrick Favors and Jonas Jerebko in the frontcourt while Gobert is out.