Manchester City Transfer News: Latest on Raheem Sterling, Top Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to be offered a new contract by Manchester City after showing significant improvement this season. The Premier League leaders are said to be ready to pay Sterling £200,000 per week.

A report from the Daily Mirror (h/t Geoff Sweet of The Sun) has revealed how Sterling has impressed manager Pep Guardiola this season. Citing the Mirror, Sweet revealed how Sterling's improvement is set to be rewarded: "Sterling is to be rewarded with a new deal that will push his current £180,000-a-week salary to £200,000 a-week."

However, Sterling may have to wait for the pay bump, as new contracts for two more City stars take precedence, per the report: "Once City CEO Ferran Soriano and sporting director Txiki Begiristain wrap up new deals for Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, they'll look at Sterling's."

Sterling has earned a possible pay rise by the way he's played this season. Specifically, the winger has developed class and composure as a finisher.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Often wayward in front of goal during previous seasons, Sterling has scored 10 times already, per WhoScored.com. He has added calmness and nuance in front of goal on Guardiola's watch.

The City boss has helped Sterling improve his conversion rate, per Nick Wright of Sky Sports: "From averaging a goal or assist every 194 minutes last season, he is now contributing one every 56 minutes."

As Wright also noted, Sterling has benefited from getting into goalscoring positions more often: "Sterling has gone from averaging 8.6 touches in the opposition box per 90 minutes to 11.6 per 90 minutes in 2017/18."

Yet for all the strides Sterling has made this season, Guardiola has still called on the England international to do more. Guardiola revealed he has been urging both Sterling and fellow wide forward Leroy Sane to keep working to get better: "I always say to him and to Raheem Sterling that they still have a big gap to improve. They need to be calm."

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Sterling is being urged to do more, but the proposed offer a new, more lucrative contract shows City are aware of the progress he's made already. The winger spent most of the summer linked with Premier League rivals Arsenal amid the Alexis Sanchez transfer saga.

Sterling was even rumoured to have been offered to the Gunners in a swap deal for Sanchez, per John Cross of the Mirror. Yet Sterling said last month how he never considered moving to Arsenal, per the Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

Guardiola has already made it clear Sterling won't be sold in January, according to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News. It makes sense for City to move quickly to secure the long-term future of arguably their most improved player.

One player Guardiola may be willing to let go is Eliaquim Mangala. The French centre-back is a loan target of Serie A side Inter Milan ahead of the January transfer window, per Italian source Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia).

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Tuttosport revealed how Mangala was a prime target for the Nerazzurri in the summer and "the two clubs never really stopped negotiating to keep the possibility of a loan spell alive," per Football Italia.

Mangala has struggled to make the grade at City since joining the club from Porto in a deal worth £32 million. Brought in under former manager Manuel Pellegrini's watch, the 26-year-old was the subject of a bid worth £23 million from Crystal Palace at the end of this summer's transfer window.

Things haven't improved for Mangala this season, as he has been given just one appearance off the substitutes' bench in the league, per WhoScored.com. Instead, Mangala has made two starts in the Carabao Cup.

Mangala's lack of playing time speaks volumes about his lowly standing at City, especially since the Manchester club has more than a few question marks at the heart of its defence.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Nicolas Otamendi has been shaky but continues to start alongside John Stones, who can also be prone to mistakes. Depth is also thin, with oft-injured skipper Vincent Kompany the next man up. Yet Mangala still can't get a start in the league.

Guardiola has overlooked him so far, but Mangala could still have value. The City manager has played four in the back and a back three at times, so natural central defenders are important in his plans.

City would be wise to keep Mangala, at least for the rest of this season. Defensive strength will be as important as a free-flowing attack if Guardiola's squad is going to maintain its title challenge.

Keeping Mangala and Sterling will ensure both.