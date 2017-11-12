World Cup 2018 Qualifying: Latest Results, Standings After Sunday

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Switzerland played out a goalless draw against Northern Ireland in the second leg of their FIFA 2018 World Cup play-off, as the home side booked their spot in Russia, winning 1-0 on aggregate on Sunday.

Northern Ireland dominated the second half as they searched for a strike, but the Swiss remained resolute in Basel.

The final standings in Group E of African (CAF) qualifying were confirmed, as Egypt ended their campaign with a 1-1 draw in Ghana.

The Pharaohs had already guaranteed their place at Russia 2018 and finished with 13 points from six games.

Uganda grabbed second place in the group after a 1-1 draw away at Congo, with both missing out on Russia.

Here are Sunday's results and updated standings:

UEFA World Cup Play-Off: 1st Leg

Switzerland 0-0 Northern Ireland (Switzerland win 1-0 on aggregate)

CAF World Cup Qualifiers

Ghana 1-1 Egypt

Congo 1-1 Uganda

CAF: Group E

Egypt: 13 pts

Uganda: 9 pts

Ghana: 7 pts

Congo: 2 pts

For a full look at each group, visit FIFA.com.

Recap

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

A poor pitch greeted the sides in Basel, as Switzerland did just enough to overcome the threat of Northern Ireland.

The visitors were in buoyant mood as they attempted to overcome a 1-0 first-leg defeat, and they pushed hard in the second half in inclement weather.

Switzerland sat deeper as the match progressed, and the anxiety was high as Northern Ireland went for the win.

George Saville nearly gave the Northern Irish a precious goal on the hour mark, but despite all their effort, they failed to convert.

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The Swiss set up on the counter-attack as they attempted to steal a late goal, but conditions worked against both sides in the latter stages.

Jonny Evans had a header cleared off the line in the dying seconds of the game, and Northern Irish misery was completed as the referee blew the final whistle.

It was a heartbreaking end to Northern Ireland's campaign, but Switzerland have been hugely impressive during the group stages.

With little left to play for in African qualification, Egypt marched on as winners of Group C after an uneventful draw against Ghana.

The Egyptians broke the deadlock shortly after the hour mark as Shikabala slotted home into the bottom corner, but the visitors' lead lasted just three minutes as the hosts struck back.

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Edwin Gyasi was the hero as his effort from range found the back of the net for the equaliser.

The Dutch-born winger almost won the game for Ghana with a late header, but the action petered out as both teams accepted the result.

Congo and Uganda shared the points in their encounter, with both strikes scored early in the first half.

Marvin Baudry gave Congo the lead, finding the bottom corner in the 10th minute, but celebrations were short-lived as Uganda equalised a minute later.

Milton Karisa's pinpoint finish gave Uganda immediate relief, as the visitors were confirmed as runners-up in the standings.