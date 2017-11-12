Tottenham Transfer News: Latest on Danny Rose, Top Rumours

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Danny Rose is reportedly wanted by a host of Europe's top clubs, including UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid and Serie A giants Juventus. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also said to be keen on the Tottenham Hotspur left-back.

According to a report from The Sun (h/t MailOnline's Adam Shergold), some of the biggest clubs on the continent are "circling" Rose.

The strong interest in Rose comes after a controversial interview he gave this summer where he stated his willingness to leave Spurs for a more lucrative contract and the chance to win major trophies.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Rose made the statements in August to Dave Kidd of The Sun: "I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me. Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don't want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal."

The England international defender also told Kidd: "I will say this too—I will play up north. I don't know exactly when, but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere."

Those comments could fuel further links between United and Rose, who grew up in Doncaster and started his career at Leeds. The Manchester club needs help at left-back, where manager Jose Mourinho has tried a host of players, including Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young, to varying degrees of success.

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Letting Rose go to a club abroad would surely be more palatable for Tottenham fans than seeing the 27-year-old help to strengthen a Premier League rival. Even so, losing Rose at all may still be considered a blow for a Spurs squad built on strength in defensive areas.

Rose is an important member of the Tottenham defence as well as a useful attacking outlet thanks to his raiding runs forward, despite a start to the season delayed by injury. He's played just one match in England's top flight, per WhoScored.com.

In his place, Spurs have been relying on Wales international Ben Davies. The 24-year-old has played well, but Rose is the more accomplished defender.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rose may have talked up the possibility of leaving Tottenham, but he has recently revealed manager Mauricio Pochettino hasn't held a grudge over the comments, per Sky Sports: "As far as I'm concerned me and the gaffer are great and as long as we've both got the same goals, which is to win a trophy for Tottenham, then there's nothing to worry about."

Keeping Rose happy and in the fold is the ideal scenario for Spurs. It would ensure the continued strength of their tough, versatile and resourceful defence.