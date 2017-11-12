Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. Rumored to Be Trade Target for SF Giants

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly interested in a potential trade for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., though it's unclear if he's available in a deal.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Bradley is among the names the Giants are considering to fill a need in the outfield.

Bradley, 27, hit .245/.323/.402 with 17 home runs and 63 runs batted in last season. He is headed into his second year of arbitration this winter.

The Red Sox have made no known efforts to trade Bradley, who is widely considered one of the best—if not the best—defensive outfielders in the sport. FanGraphs' WAR formula had Bradley as a 2.3-win player in 2017, nearly all of which came from his defensive output. Their grades actually had him as a net negative offensively, which was a stark change from 2016.

The 2016 campaign saw Bradley break out at the plate, setting a career high with 26 home runs and 87 runs batted in. It was the first time in his career he had been more productive as an offensive player than on the defensive side.

The Giants are expected to be among the most active teams this winter after a disappointing 64-98 campaign. They have already been mentioned as a potential destination for Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, who is the biggest trade chip on the market this offseason.