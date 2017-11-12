Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gareth Bale and Ander Herrera

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have been described as "favourites" to sign Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, with Los Blancos prepared to listen to offers of £85 million for the Wales international.

John Richardson of the Mirror reported the Spanish and European champions are considering moving Bale on due to his injury record at the Bernabeu Stadium. Tottenham Hotspur could also make an approach for their former winger, but the Red Devils hold a long admiration for the explosive attacker.

Per Richardson, Bale has once again fallen victim to injury in Spain and will be out until January with a fresh knock. The player has suffered with a persistent calf problem but is now recovering from a thigh injury. Real have become frustrated by Bale's continued absence and could be ready to do business for the right price.

According to Fernando Rodrigo of Diario Gol (h/t the Daily Star's Alex Wood), Cristiano Ronaldo wants compatriot Goncalo Guedes to arrive from Paris Saint-Germain as Bale's replacement, with the 20-year-old currently on loan at Valencia.

Guedes has taken to life in Spain with ease, becoming one of the breakout stars of the early season.

Per Richardson, United have tried to purchase Bale on two occasions, and they might finally get their man at the third time of trying. However, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of the player and could ask him to move back to north London.

B/R Football highlighted the high cost of Bale's transfer to Real from Tottenham:

Bale remains one of the biggest names in world football, but his injury record might tempt United to look elsewhere for a superstar name. The Old Trafford giants remain focused on attracting elite-level players to Manchester, but they will have to think long and hard about a bid for the Real kingpin.

However, at 28, there are plenty of miles left on Bale's clock, and he could represent a bargain at £85 million in the current market. United boss Jose Mourinho attempted to add winger Ivan Perisic last summer, and Bale fits the profile of the type of player he desires to improve his squad.

In other United news, Ander Herrera has admitted he is an admirer of Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde after speculation linked the midfielder with a switch to the Camp Nou.

According to Tom Olver of Metro, Barca and Atletico Madrid are both keen on purchasing the popular Spaniard who is a fan favourite with the Stretford End.



Speaking to Panenka (h/t Olver), Herrera gave a glowing review of Valverde's qualities.

"I feel a great admiration for Valverde," said Herrera. "He shows that you can be a great coach while being a very great person."

Per Sean Kearns of Metro, Mourinho has told United to activate a 12-month extension clause in Herrera's current deal. If the club opt to ignore the extension, the midfielder is free to negotiate with foreign teams in January.

Herrera was United's player of the year last season, winning the Sir Matt Busby award at the Theatre of Dreams, but the Spain international has been rooted to the bench after the arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

The player remains an important auxiliary option for Mourinho, but his lack of match practice has certainly hampered his recent performances.

Herrera was overrun in midfield as Chelsea beat United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, and Paul Pogba will walk straight back into the starting XI when he is deemed fit to play, once again consigning the 28-year-old to the bench.