Lonzo Ball Passes LeBron James as Youngest to Net Triple-Double in Loss to Bucks

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball, at 20 years and 15 days old, passed LeBron James and became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' 98-90 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

James previously owned the record after he notched his first career triple-double in January 2005 against the Portland Trail Blazers at 20 years and 20 days old.

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson was among those who congratulated Ball on his effort:

The icing on the cake for Ball was that he entered the NBA record books in efficient fashion while looking confident in his stroke.

After making fewer than five field goals in each of his last five games, Ball stepped up and shot 7-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three.

The long-range outburst represented the first time since Oct. 28 that Ball made more than one three in a game and the third time this season that he converted at least three treys in a given outing.

Not too shabby for a guy who entered the night shooting 29.2 percent from the field and 22.0 percent from distance.

Ball also played arguably his best game as a distributor to date, as he piled up 10 of his 13 dimes over the first 24 minutes en route to a first-half double-double:

"His passing," Bucks head coach Jason Kidd said of what makes Ball special, according to Lakers.com's Mike Trudell. "How willingness to make the game simple for guys that can score the ball. His game is mature."

NBA TV analyst Brent Barry noted it was fitting Ball made history in front of Kidd, who ranks third all-time with 107 triple-doubles and was often compared to the UCLA product throughout the pre-draft process:

Despite the individual achievement, Lonzo can't be happy with the team's overall performance.

The Lakers have dropped three straight games dating back to Wednesday and are now 2-4 in November after Giannis Antetokounmpo shredded their defense with a game-high 33 points on a tidy 12-of-19 shooting.

Speaking of Milwaukee, the Bucks have won back-to-back games after losing four straight. They'll look to make it three in a row Monday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lonzo and the Lakers will also return to the floor Monday as they cap off a four-game road swing with a Pacific Division tilt against the Phoenix Suns.