Spain Easily Defeat Costa Rica 5-0 in Friendly; David Silva Scores Brace

Spain put together a stunning performance on Saturday to beat Costa Rica 5-0 in an international friendly in Malaga, led by David Silva, who scored twice.

Jordi Alba gave the hosts an early lead, and Alvaro Morata doubled the advantage during a dominant first half for La Roja. Silva added to the lead after the break with a quick double, and Andres Iniesta also got his name on the scoresheet.

Spain immediately applied pressure from kick-off and needed just minutes to take the lead. The Costa Rican defence wasn't even set yet when Silva sent an improbable ball into Alba, despite crashing to the ground, and the Barcelona man calmly slotted the ball home.

Per Robbie Dunne of AS, the full-back has a knack for scoring scrappy goals:

La Roja continued their strong start, swarming to the ball and barely giving the visitors any space. Chances were rare, but Morata and Silva both had good looks on goal, only to be denied by Danny Carvajal.

A second goal seemed inevitable, and midway through the half, the hosts struck again. Carvajal did well to deny Silva's initial effort, but he punched the ball into the path of Morata, who easily converted.

Per bet365, the Chelsea man has been in incredible form for his country:

Johan Venegas missed a golden chance to cut into the lead on the other end of the pitch, as he failed to make contact with a cross that needed but the slightest touch.

Carvajal made a great save to keep an Isco free-kick from crossing the goal line, and the stopper was in the right place to deny Morata as well.

The final chance of the half again fell to the Blues man, but once again, Carvajal was there to make the key save from close range. At half-time, sportswriter Sid Lowe noted all was going according to plan for La Roja:

Spain made four changes at the half but didn't let that alter their momentum, and after Marco Urena had a penalty shout turned down, Silva added to the lead. A deflected clearance landed right in the path of the Manchester City man, and he kept his composure in front of goal.

Minutes later, he got a second goal, this time recovering the ball before sliding home a shot after a solo effort. Lowe described the action:

Isco had to come off with what appeared to be a knock, a worrying sign for Real Madrid, and a slew of substitutions sucked all of the energy out of the contest.

There was still time for a final goal, however. Veteran midfielder Iniesta got in on the fun with a fine strike that gave Carvajal no chance and put the 5-0 score on the board.