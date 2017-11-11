Arsenal Transfer News: Milan Reportedly Enter Leon Goretzka Race, Latest Rumours

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

AC Milan have become the latest club linked with Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka, as the Rossoneri are said to be preparing a January offer for the Arsenal target.

Roman newspaper Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com's Nima Tavallaey Roodsari) report Milan will approach the player in January to make their pitch and sign him to a pre-contract.

The report also links Barcelona, Tottenham, Juventus and Bayern Munich with the Germany international, but just about every top club in Europe has been mentioned as a possible suitor at this point.

Goretzka's contract will run out during the summer, making him a prime value target. The transfer rumour mill has gone into overdrive as a result, with almost daily reports on the 22-year-old.

Germany national team manager Oliver Bierhoff gave the rumour mill another boost during the international break by suggesting Goretzka had already decided on a Premier League move, although Bierhoff later clarified those comments, via German football expert Raphael Honigstein:

Mundo Deportivo (h/t TalkSport) has previously suggested his top priority is Barcelona, while the German media seemed convinced he had already told Bayern he'd join them, per Sport Bild (h/t ESPN FC's Mark Lovell).

The Schalke man has long been regarded as one of the top young talents in the Bundesliga and has steadily improved in the last few seasons. He's also become a full Germany international, and after a starring display during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, he's become a regular for the team.

Mainly known for his passing ability, strong positional skills and ability to win the ball, he can also score goals if needed, as you can see in the video below:

Goretzka would likely fetch a pretty penny on the open market, and as a pending free agent, it's easy to see why there is so much hype surrounding him. Schalke are still hopeful they can keep him, but with so little time left between now and January to get a new deal done, he seems to be on his way out of Gelsenkirchen.

This transfer saga is unlikely to slow down between now and January, when Goretzka can sign a pre-contract with any team. Bayern are still regarded as favourites because of the longtime links with the player and their tendency to lock up Bundesliga talent, but at this stage, anyone could land him.

Arsenal would love to add such a talented midfielder, who could pair with Granit Xhaka to give the team a dominant ball-wining duo. Milan already have a ton of talented midfielders and added Franck Kessie and Lucas Biglia during the summer, but the Rossoneri still need help after their poor start to the season.