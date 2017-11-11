Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Neymar and Nabil Fekir

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a a big-money move for Neymar next summer and are also said to be interested in Lyon forward Nabil Fekir.

Los Blancos are "willing to pay 200 million euros to sign a star player" in 2018, or even the following summer, and Neymar is top of the list, according to Jose Felix Diaz at Marca.

However, Madrid may need to spend even more than that to land the Brazilian as any deal, with the projected total expenditure put at €450 million with the Brazilian's potential salary.

Neymar has been a huge success since his since move to Paris Saint-Germain and has scored seven Ligue 1 goals already, as shown by Opta:

Meanwhile, the Brazilian continues to shine on the international scene, scoring against Japan on Friday to take his tally to 53 in 82 games, as shown by uMAXit Football:

Neymar is reportedly unhappy at PSG and regrets the move, but the Brazilian has said the speculation is "made up," per Jonathan Johnson at ESPN FC.

Meanwhile, Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has said he would like to have Neymar at the Santiago Bernabeu, per Cadena Ser (via Goal's Sacha Pisani).

Journalist Rafael Hernandez feels Neymar's move to Real Madrid is just a matter of time:

Neymar's PSG future may depend on whether the club can achieve success in the UEFA Champions League.

However, Madrid will need a replacement for 32-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo at some point, and Neymar is one of the few players who has the profile and quality to come in for the Portugal star.

The Spanish giants also have the financial power to pull off the transfer, and while it may not happen just yet, it's entirely possible Neymar could head to Madrid if he can't fulfil his ambitions at PSG.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane's side have also been monitoring Fekir and are now "seriously thinking" about making a move, per SFR Sport (h/t AS).

Fekir has been in sensational form for Lyon this season already and has earned comparisons with another Real Madrid player, as shown by Opta:

The 24-year-old is a strong finisher but is also quick, versatile and excellent on the ball, as shown by uMAXit Football:

Fekir has spoken recently about his future and said he would be interested in playing in England and Spain, per Le Parisien (h/t Get French Football News).

Madrid have had an inconsistent start to the season and are eight points behind Barcelona in La Liga and three behind Tottenham Hotspur in UEFA Champions League Group H.

It would be no surprise to see the club invest heavily in the transfer market to strengthen if things to do not improve, and Fekir may be a top target if he maintains his current form.