Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Luke Shaw, Player Contracts

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to field offers for Luke Shaw in January, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City believed to be interested.

According to the Daily Telegraph's James Ducker, the Red Devils will be "likely to listen to offers" for the left-back this winter but would want more than £20 million from any suitors, having paid £27 million for him in 2014.

Shaw has made just 49 appearances since, however, because of repeated struggles with injury.

He has played just 47 minutes across two Carabao Cup outings this season, with Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noting it has been quite some time since he started a game:

United boss Jose Mourinho recently said the left-back does have a future at the club, per the Press Association's Simon Peach:

However, the Special One has been openly critical of the 22-year-old in the past, and according to the Guardian, he said in April: "It's difficult for Shaw to be on the bench. ... I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he way he commits, the focus, the ambition. I cannot compare. He is a long way behind."

Journalist Simon Austin has not been surprised by Mourinho's criticism:

A move away might help Shaw reignite his career, though United should be wary of their rivals' interest in him—if they believe the former Southampton man has the potential to help them achieve their ambitions, perhaps United would be wrong to cast him aside.

Meanwhile, Ducker reported the Red Devils will exercise their options to extend the contracts of Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Daley Blind by a year, with all four set to become free agents in the summer.

Those moves will offer no guarantees the players will stay beyond the season, but it means United wouldn't lose them for free if they were to leave in the summer.

Young, 32, has looked revitalised of late, as football writer Liam Canning noted:

Despite his age, he could be worth keeping around if he can continue to put in strong performances when called upon.

As for Herrera, Mata and Blind, all three still have much to give at Old Trafford should Mourinho give them the chance.

Herrera is a dynamic ball-winner who can offer stability alongside Nemanja Matic, while Mata offers creativity and has perhaps deserved more game time in recent weeks with Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of form. Blind's versatility and reliability make him an excellent squad player.

It will be down to Mourinho to determine whether they fit into his plans, but either way, extending their contracts would be good business for the club.