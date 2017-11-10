Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Cardinals, Red Sox, Giants, Phillies Interested

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins have reportedly already engaged in "preliminary communication" with multiple teams regarding a potential Giancarlo Stanton trade.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the news Friday, noting the talks have occurred with the Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. Morosi noted the conversations are "expected to intensify at" the general manager meetings in the coming week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.