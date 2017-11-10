    Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Cardinals, Red Sox, Giants, Phillies Interested

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2017

    Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    The Miami Marlins have reportedly already engaged in "preliminary communication" with multiple teams regarding a potential Giancarlo Stanton trade.

    Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the news Friday, noting the talks have occurred with the Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. Morosi noted the conversations are "expected to intensify at" the general manager meetings in the coming week.

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      AL and NL DPOY Winners and Reaction

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Boras Likens J.D. Martinez to King Kong

      theScore.com
      via theScore.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Boone a Candidate for Yankees Manager

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Miami Marlins logo
      Miami Marlins

      Silver Slugger Awards Announced 🏆

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report