Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sergi Roberto and Bobby Duncan

Barcelona reportedly want to put a release clause worth £350 million into Sergi Roberto's next contract in an attempt to deter Manchester City and Juventus from bidding for the versatile midfielder.

Barca are keen to use the clause to diminish interest in Roberto, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (h/t TalkSport.com). Roberto's current deal with the Blaugrana is up in 2019, and the 25-year-old has yet to agree a new contract.

It means Roberto could be had for as little as £35 million before new terms are agreed, which would likely encourage both City and Serie A giants Juve.

Roberto is on the Bianconeri's radar, per Spanish source Marca (h/t Football-Espana.net), who noted how Roberto has already turned down a contract offer from Barca.

The reluctance to sign a new deal is likely to keep City keen. Manager Pep Guardiola was fond of giving chances to academy graduates during his time in charge of Barcelona from 2008-12, and Roberto may have caught his eye.

Guardiola prizes versatility and technique in his players, qualities Roberto learned well during his time at Barca's famed La Masia academy. Versatility is at the core of Roberto's game, since he's played a variety of positions since breaking into the first team.

Roberto has operated in midfield and as a raiding right-back, and he could provide quality depth for City in several areas, particularly full-back.

However, Guardiola may also be mindful of the youthful talent present in City's academy before making a bid. Although not in the same position as Roberto, one prospect is already attracting interest from some of the Manchester club's Premier League rivals.

Arsenal are said to be keen on 16-year-old Bobby Duncan, per John Cross of the Daily Mirror, who described the Gunners as "one of a clutch of Premier League clubs chasing" Duncan.

Cross also noted how Duncan has caught the eye for England at both the under-16 and under-17 levels. Now he will be vying to take the next step at club level.

It won't be easy, even though Duncan, who is cousin to Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, is one of a number of intriguing prospects on City's books. Attacking midfielder Phil Foden impressed Guardiola during pre-season and scored a hat-trick in the U17 World Cup, which his England side went on to win.

Foden is on the fringes of the City first team, and Duncan will hope to follow a similar path. As a striker, he is likely to find playing time tough to come by ahead of prolific double act Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Yet a path to the first team may not be trod any easier at Arsenal considering the Gunners have Alexandre Lacazette and Olivier Giroud up top. Arsenal have also got 18-year-old attacker Eddie Nketiah primed to make a breakthrough.

City would be wise to keep a young talent like Duncan for depth, while Roberto would also strengthen the squad, but only if the price is right for the Manchester club.