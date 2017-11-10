    Patrice Evra Banned from Matches Until June 30, Fined After Kicking at Fan

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2017

    LILLE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 29: Patrick Evra of Olympique Marseille during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Marseille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on October 29, 2017 in Lille France (Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images)
    Soccrates Images/Getty Images

    UEFA has announced Patrice Evra will be banned from all European club competition until the end of June, 2018.

    Marseille defender Evra, who was subjected to punishment from European football's governing body for kicking out at a supporter, was officially banned and hit with a fine after UEFA issued a statement on Friday, per PA Dugout:

    Marseille have also issued a statement on Twitter stating the club has severed ties with Evra:

    The Ligue 1 side initially suspended Evra last week, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

    Club president Frank McCourt also described Evra's actions as "unacceptable," according to La Provence (h/t AFP, via Sky Sports).

    However, McCourt also referenced the Marseille supporters who were thought to be heckling Evra before the player reacted: "It's a very regrettable incident and it is really a pity to see a great player like Patrice pushed to a point where he behaves like that."

    The incident took place before Marseille's game against Vitoria Guimaraes in the UEFA Europa League last week. It led to Evra being sent off even before the match had started.

    UEFA's swift and emphatic response to Evra's behaviour, coming as it does on the heels of Marseille taking definitive action against the player, could spell the end of Evra's career. The 36-year-old had decorated spells with AS Monaco, Manchester United and Juventus, when he won titles in three different countries and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy with the Red Devils in 2008.

    Now Evra will find himself searching for a new club amid a shroud of controversy.

