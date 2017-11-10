Chelsea Transfer News: Arturo Vidal £50M Valuation Amid Blues Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have decided Chelsea transfer target Arturo Vidal can leave the club in the summer if an offer of £50 million arrives for his services.

That's according to German magazine Kicker (via The Sun's Toby Gannon), which reported the Blues value the Chilean closer to £34 million but could change their mind because of their midfield needs.

Vidal has only started five Bundesliga matches this season, as the Bavarians have preferred other options. He made a short cameo in the recent Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund, while Thiago Alcantara, James Rodriguez and Javi Martinez started.

Rodriguez is starting to find his feet in Germany in a less advanced role, and that's bad news for Vidal. As shared by FC Bayern US, the Colombian's statistics are impressive:

The 30-year-old worked under Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at Juventus, with whom he played the best football of his career. He was mostly used as a guard for Andrea Pirlo but also contributed in front of goal.

The Chile international has always been effective in the attacking third, as you can see in this video:

His tenacious energy and defensive chops are what set him apart, however, and they would be welcome additions at Stamford Bridge. Depth in midfield has already been a serious problem for the Blues, who have been hit hard by injuries in that area this term.

Cesc Fabregas hasn't been effective playing alongside N'Golo Kante, who has already missed time. Danny Drinkwater has barely seen the pitch since joining in August and isn't rated nearly as highly as Vidal.

Il Guerriero will become a free agent in 2019, per Gannon. And in theory, that should lessen his asking price. Bayern have no intention of dropping their valuation if these latest rumours are to be believed, however.

A reunion with Conte could be beneficial for Vidal, and the report states Chilean media have previously stated he is learning English. Bayern have a reputation as shrewd negotiators, so it could take a monumental effort to bring the Chilean to England.

The key will be his role at the Allianz Arena. If Rodriguez can continue his fine play, there's little doubt the Bavarians will make his loan move permanent, and the need to keep Vidal would consequently be less great.

According to Calciomercato.com, Bayern also remain favourites to land Schalke's Leon Goretzka, another central midfielder who would vie for a starting position.