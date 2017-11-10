Ronda Rousey: Latest News and Buzz on Possible WWE Debut for Week of Nov. 10

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

As the end of the year comes into view and WWE's push toward WrestleMania 34 gets nearer and nearer, talk of Ronda Rousey joining the company refuses to go away.

The former UFC champion looks increasingly likely to officially step inside a WWE ring in the coming months, two years on from her appearance at WrestleMania 32 alongside The Rock.

But what's the latest on her debut? Has it taken a step forward, or does it look to be on the shelf? Here's the latest.

Triple H Addresses the Speculation

WWE is in the final stages of its European tour this week, and COO Triple H recently appeared on one of British TV's flagship breakfast shows to discuss Rousey and another big UFC star.

He was asked about Conor McGregor and the possibility of him ever wrestling for WWE, and told Good Morning Britain:

"Conor McGregor has said a lot of stuff about WWE in the past. I don't have a problem with him, because he said I was a don, which is great. He said a lot of stuff about our talent in the past. (If) Conor McGregor comes in, it's not going to be an easy go."

That in itself was interesting, before speculation inevitably turned to Rousey's future following her last appearance in UFC, which was a loss to Amanda Nunes almost a year ago.

When asked about whether Rousey could join WWE on an in-ring basis, Triple H said:

"She is very interested in our business, always has been. (She's a) Huge fan, that's where the 'Rowdy Ronda' came from. I think she's interested in the opportunity, and I'm interested in offering her the opportunity, so we have some talking to do."

While The Game was coy on McGregor's chances of ever stepping foot inside the squared circle, it appears Rousey's route to becoming a WWE wrestler is much clearer.

The Latest on Rousey's In-Ring Training

Clearly, if WWE are prepping Rousey for a match at WrestleMania 34, she will have to be ready physically.

Given her previous exploits in UFC, it shouldn't take too much work for her to reach the level required to compete in a professional wrestling match, a report emerged this week suggesting that training is already well underway.

Dave Meltzer wrote for MMAFighting.com that Rousey has been "regularly" training at WWE's Performance Center in Florida, which should come as little surprise.

Meltzer went on to state her debut is indeed expected to take place in New Orleans at WrestleMania 34.

The opponent in question remains to be seen yet. There are plenty of options for WWE to explore, not least Raw's all-conquering champion, Alexa Bliss, or WWE's very own Queen in Charlotte Flair.

With both Triple H's comments on British TV and the latest updates from Meltzer, the odds are shortening by the day on Rousey signing with WWE.