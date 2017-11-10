Manchester United Transfer News: Jose Gimenez Boost Amid Juventus Rumours

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Manchester United and Juventus target Jose Gimenez is reportedly eager for Atletico Madrid to lower his €65 million release clause in order to facilitate his departure from the club.

According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), Juve and United could compete to sign the 22-year-old centre-back but are both put off by his price tag and are eager for Atleti to lower their demands.



The report added both clubs have received a boost as Gimenez is eager for his release clause to go down in order to help him move on from Atleti.

Gimenez became a first-team regular in Diego Simeone's side in the 2014-15 campaign and is already immensely experienced for such a young defender, boasting over 100 senior club appearances and 37 caps for the Uruguay national team.

However, he is behind Diego Godin and Stefan Savic in the centre-back pecking order at Atletico.

He is also in the final year of his contract with the club, so he could potentially be available for free next summer.

Gimenez could certainly be a fine addition to Jose Mourinho's United squad, which lacks quality depth in the centre-back department.

Phil Jones and Eric Bailly have largely been excellent so far in 2017-18, but Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof have been unconvincing, while Marcos Rojo has been sidelined through injury.

Additionally, the versatile Uruguayan could provide competition and cover for the right-back role, where Antonio Valencia continues to excel but lacks support.

However, Juventus will likely prove tough competition given they are looking to rebuild their defence after the departure of Leonardo Bonucci in the summer and with Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini both ageing.

Furthermore, Gimenez could well be persuaded to sign a new deal at Atleti should it be offered.

He told Direct TV Uruguay (via ESPN.co.uk's Dermot Corrigan) back in July he would give up his "dream" of playing in the Premier League if Atleti offered him "a contract for life."

