Arsenal Transfer News: Arsene Wenger Wants Alexis Sanchez, Julian Draxler Swap

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reportedly wants to swap Alexis Sanchez for Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler in January.

According to Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star, Wenger could sell Sanchez for around £30 million in January but would prefer a player in exchange, specifically Draxler.

The Chilean is in the final year of his deal at the Emirates Stadium, so January is the club's last chance to recoup something on him before losing him for free next summer.

Per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen, Wenger has admitted Sanchez could go this winter:

The forward is nowhere near the form that saw him rack up 30 goals and 19 assists last season, so there could be some merit to cashing in on him in January, particularly to PSG, as that would allow Arsenal to ensure he does not strengthen their domestic rivals.

Football writer Connor Humm was not impressed with his contribution against Manchester City as the Gunners lost 3-1:

Draxler isn't quite in the same mould as Sanchez—he's a much less prolific goalscorer for a start—but he would be a strong addition to the squad.

The 24-year-old only arrived in Paris in January, but he has been ousted by the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, leading Goal's Robin Bairner to see sense in links with Arsenal:

Draxler has made 14 appearances this season but has totalled just 717 minutes on the pitch.

He has nevertheless managed to produce two goals and four assists, and he has largely been utilised as a central midfielder. Per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, he has taken to his new position well:

However, while Johnson noted the change "should ensure that Draxler remains happy until January," the arrival of a defensive midfielder could see him lose his place to Adrien Rabiot.

The Germany international may be reluctant to leave PSG so soon after arriving, but the promise of a key role in north London could prove tempting given his current situation.

It would be a wise decision from Arsenal, too, should Sanchez's form continue to disappoint.