    Jack Butland Breaks Finger in Training; Out of England Squad with Injury

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - OCTOBER 07: Jack Butland during an England Training Session at The LFF Stadium in Vilnius at a Media Access day on October 7, 2017 in Vilnius, (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is the latest player to pull out of the England squad for the team's upcoming friendly matches, as he suffered a broken finger on Thursday in training. 

    News the stopper will miss the matches with Germany on Friday and Brazil on Tuesday came via the team's official Twitter account:

    "The goalkeeper has now returned to Stoke City to be assessed by his club's medical staff," read part of a statement on the Football Association website.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

