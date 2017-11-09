Jack Butland Breaks Finger in Training; Out of England Squad with Injury

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is the latest player to pull out of the England squad for the team's upcoming friendly matches, as he suffered a broken finger on Thursday in training.

News the stopper will miss the matches with Germany on Friday and Brazil on Tuesday came via the team's official Twitter account:

"The goalkeeper has now returned to Stoke City to be assessed by his club's medical staff," read part of a statement on the Football Association website.

