    Frank Lampard Coy on Rumours He Will Replace Michael Emenalo at Chelsea

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    TOKYO, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 09: Frank Lampard attends the Chelsea FC supporters' event on November 9, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/Getty Images)
    Jun Sato/Getty Images

    Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has said he's yet to make a decision on his next role amid rumours he's being lined up as the Blues' technical director.

    Michael Emenalo departed the position on Monday having occupied it for 10 years, leaving the Premier League champions on the hunt for a replacement. When asked about the position, Lampard was coy, though he did praise the work done by the Nigerian in his spell at Stamford Bridge.

    "I worked with Michael for seven or eight years and his role at the club coincided with the most successful period in Chelsea's history so I think he deserves a lot of credit from that," he said, per Calum Wilson of Sky Sports. "… In terms of myself, I don't know. I'm a Chelsea person, I'd love to be involved with the club long-term in some way. We'll see."

             

