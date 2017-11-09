Frank Lampard Coy on Rumours He Will Replace Michael Emenalo at Chelsea

Jun Sato/Getty Images

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has said he's yet to make a decision on his next role amid rumours he's being lined up as the Blues' technical director.

Michael Emenalo departed the position on Monday having occupied it for 10 years, leaving the Premier League champions on the hunt for a replacement. When asked about the position, Lampard was coy, though he did praise the work done by the Nigerian in his spell at Stamford Bridge.

"I worked with Michael for seven or eight years and his role at the club coincided with the most successful period in Chelsea's history so I think he deserves a lot of credit from that," he said, per Calum Wilson of Sky Sports. "… In terms of myself, I don't know. I'm a Chelsea person, I'd love to be involved with the club long-term in some way. We'll see."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.