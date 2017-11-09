Delvin Breaux Out for Season After Suffering Setback in Recovery from Leg Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux will miss the rest of the 2017 NFL season after suffering a setback while trying to return from a broken fibula.

On Thursday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com passed along comments from head coach Sean Payton after he confirmed the news and was asked whether the "saga" upset him.

"I wouldn't describe it as a saga. It's a setback," Payton said. "Obviously, you want your players healthy. The rehab's going well, he's worked hard and diligent. It's still not 100 percent, but it is going well and all the indications we have when we do the scans and the testing show it healing properly."

Breaux was originally diagnosed with a contusion when he suffered the injury during training camp. Later tests revealed it was a far more serious ailment, and the Saints fired team orthopedists Deryk Jones and Misty Suri as a result of the situation.

The 28-year-old New Orleans native, who was placed on injured reserve with the designation to return, started practicing again last month.

"I'm feeling great," Breaux told reporters Oct. 16. "I'm ready to get to work, man. It's been too long."

Although the exact nature of the setback is unknown, Triplett noted it could require up to six weeks of additional recovery time for the cornerback.

Breaux played 22 games for the Saints over the previous two years. He racked up 66 combined tackles, 20 passes defended and three interceptions. He'll be a restricted free agent in the offseason, per Spotrac.

Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley will continue to serve as New Orleans' starting corners in his absence.