Jose Mourinho Reportedly Planning for Manchester United Future Amid PSG Rumours

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly still thinking about the long-term at Old Trafford despite speculation this season will be his last at the football club.

According to Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports News HQ, the Portuguese "is still planning for the club's future and will spend the international break scouting for potential new players."

As noted by Swanson, a report from The Sun suggested there are key figures at United concerned Mourinho may be tempted by a switch to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the campaign.

