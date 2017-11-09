    Jose Mourinho Reportedly Planning for Manchester United Future Amid PSG Rumours

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho watches from the touchline during the second half of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on November 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly still thinking about the long-term at Old Trafford despite speculation this season will be his last at the football club.

    According to Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports News HQ, the Portuguese "is still planning for the club's future and will spend the international break scouting for potential new players."

    As noted by Swanson, a report from The Sun suggested there are key figures at United concerned Mourinho may be tempted by a switch to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the campaign.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Revolution Name Legend Friedel Head Coach

      New England Revolution
      via New England Revolution
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pogba Trains with Man Utd Reserves

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Club Blames Witches for 12 Straight Losses 🤔

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man City to Feature in Amazon Doc 📺

      MCFC
      via MCFC