    Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Marouane Fellaini, Mesut Ozil

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester United reportedly face a major fight to keep Marouane Fellaini at the club beyond the current campaign.

    According to Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, there are plenty of potential suitors for the Belgian with his contract poised to expire at the end of the season.

    As noted in the report, Galatasaray and Besiktas have both shown interest in the 29-year-old previously. Dawson also noted that Roma and AC Milan have been keeping tabs on Fellaini's circumstances.

    "Sources have told ESPN FC that Fellaini turned down United's initial contract offer in September," Dawson noted. "He is acutely aware that, as he approaches his 30th birthday, it could be his last big contract and wants United to match the terms on offer elsewhere before committing his future to the club."

    United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to keep Fellaini around and has been full of praise for the player as of late, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

    In the past, Fellaini has been a source of ridicule among some supporters, though in recent months he's proven his worth to the team.

    On the ball, he is far from flamboyant, at times he is clumsy and often his discipline leaves much to be desired. But in the right setup, where he's allowed to utilise his physicality, impeccable chest control and aerial prowess, Fellaini can be a force of nature.

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United celebrates scroing his side's third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 30, 2017 in Manchester, England.
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    As noted by journalist Liam Canning, the recent battling displays turned in by the former Everton man have made him something of a fan favourite:

    Some supporters will want to see United move on from Fellaini and tap into a more enterprising style of football. But it's been shown the Belgian is a brilliant option to have around.

    It'll be intriguing to see if the man himself is content with that type of role at Old Trafford or if he feels he can play a more significant part elsewhere.

         

    Arsenal Want £30m For Mesut Ozil

    Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil gestures during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Swansea City at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No us
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

    Manchester United will reportedly have to part with £30 million in the January transfer window if they want to sign Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

    According to David Woods of the Daily Star, the Gunners would rather sell the Germany international mid-season than lose him for nothing at the end of the campaign. Ozil's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2018.

    "Mourinho is a huge fan of the German, having coached him at Real Madrid," said Woods. "And the pair have an excellent relationship and it is understood Mourinho wants to snap up the 29-year-old in the next transfer window. Mourinho would then be able to register Ozil for the knockout stages of the Champions League."

    MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 16: Real Madrid CF head coach Jose Mourinho talks with Mesut Ozil of Real Madrid during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol at estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 16, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Deni
    Denis Doyle/Getty Images

    Ozil has regularly split opinion during his time at Arsenal, but there's no denying the talent the German possesses. As relayed by uMAXit Football, he's so creative:

    The conundrum with Ozil has always been how to offset his lack of dynamism off the ball with his ingenuity on it. It's why it would be fascinating to see him working under Mourinho, who demands a defensive contribution from all of his players.

    Even so, it would be a big surprise to see United part with £30 million to land Ozil in January when they could potentially snap him up for nothing at the end of the campaign.

