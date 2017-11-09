Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Marouane Fellaini, Mesut Ozil

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly face a major fight to keep Marouane Fellaini at the club beyond the current campaign.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, there are plenty of potential suitors for the Belgian with his contract poised to expire at the end of the season.

As noted in the report, Galatasaray and Besiktas have both shown interest in the 29-year-old previously. Dawson also noted that Roma and AC Milan have been keeping tabs on Fellaini's circumstances.

"Sources have told ESPN FC that Fellaini turned down United's initial contract offer in September," Dawson noted. "He is acutely aware that, as he approaches his 30th birthday, it could be his last big contract and wants United to match the terms on offer elsewhere before committing his future to the club."

United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to keep Fellaini around and has been full of praise for the player as of late, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

In the past, Fellaini has been a source of ridicule among some supporters, though in recent months he's proven his worth to the team.

On the ball, he is far from flamboyant, at times he is clumsy and often his discipline leaves much to be desired. But in the right setup, where he's allowed to utilise his physicality, impeccable chest control and aerial prowess, Fellaini can be a force of nature.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

As noted by journalist Liam Canning, the recent battling displays turned in by the former Everton man have made him something of a fan favourite:

Some supporters will want to see United move on from Fellaini and tap into a more enterprising style of football. But it's been shown the Belgian is a brilliant option to have around.

It'll be intriguing to see if the man himself is content with that type of role at Old Trafford or if he feels he can play a more significant part elsewhere.

Arsenal Want £30m For Mesut Ozil

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly have to part with £30 million in the January transfer window if they want to sign Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

According to David Woods of the Daily Star, the Gunners would rather sell the Germany international mid-season than lose him for nothing at the end of the campaign. Ozil's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2018.

"Mourinho is a huge fan of the German, having coached him at Real Madrid," said Woods. "And the pair have an excellent relationship and it is understood Mourinho wants to snap up the 29-year-old in the next transfer window. Mourinho would then be able to register Ozil for the knockout stages of the Champions League."

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Ozil has regularly split opinion during his time at Arsenal, but there's no denying the talent the German possesses. As relayed by uMAXit Football, he's so creative:

The conundrum with Ozil has always been how to offset his lack of dynamism off the ball with his ingenuity on it. It's why it would be fascinating to see him working under Mourinho, who demands a defensive contribution from all of his players.

Even so, it would be a big surprise to see United part with £30 million to land Ozil in January when they could potentially snap him up for nothing at the end of the campaign.