Liverpool Transfer News: €120M Bid for Philippe Coutinho in Latest Rumours

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly try again to sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho and will make a bid of €120 million in January.

According to Sport's Joaquim Piera, an agreement made between Coutinho and the Catalan giants in the summer regarding a five-year deal will still be in place if he joins in January.

The 25-year-old is said to be "desperate" to move to Barcelona, who will return for their transfer target.

As noted by Goal's Melissa Reddy, the club made multiple attempts to sign him in the summer but were knocked back by the Reds:

The playmaker has been somewhat upstaged by new arrival Mohamed Salah this season, with the Egyptian enjoying a phenomenal start to his Anfield career, per OptaJoe:

Coutinho has played well, though, grabbing four goals and three assists in nine appearances and showcasing more consistency than he has perhaps done in the past.

He remains a key player for the Reds, who will look to keep him in January, per Goal's Mootaz Chehade:

Indeed, losing him in the middle of the season would be detrimental to their ambitions, even if Salah's form might ease the blow somewhat.

Keeping him long-term may be difficult if he's so eager to move to the Camp Nou, but at least in the summer they'll have a better chance of lining up a replacement.

Barcelona may well reignite their interest in January, but they're unlikely to be successful.