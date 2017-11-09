Cristiano Ronaldo Wrong About Real Madrid Squad Weakness, Says Sergio Ramos

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has disputed team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo's claim that Los Blancos' squad has been weakened by key departures over the summer.

The Portuguese superstar recently cited the loss of experienced trio Pepe, Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez as being partially responsible for Real's poor start to the new season, per Sport.

But Ramos has now told Cadena SER (via Sport) he disagrees with Ronaldo's explanation for Real's inconsistent start to the 2017-18 campaign, which sees them eight points back from La Liga leaders Barcelona:

"I don't agree with him that the squad is weaker, it seems to be an opportunistic opinion. Nobody thought that when we won the Super Cups [against Barcelona and Manchester United].

"We aren't missing anyone, we have won everything with the players that are here now. The squad has changed, but some players contribute some things and others contribute other things."

Ramos added Barca "can be caught" in the title race and it would be unlikely for the Blaugrana to maintain their remarkable form throughout the season.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Catalan giants have dropped just two points in the 2017-18 Spanish top flight after 11 games, while Real have stuttered in their title defence by losing to Girona and Real Betis.

Zinedine Zidane's side were also recently humbled at Wembley in a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

Ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, Real were widely predicted to win La Liga easily after a 2016-17 season when they wrested the Spanish title back from Barcelona and won a second successive Champions League, per AS.

It has not been plain sailing so far in 2017-18, but Ramos is clearly confident Real can turn their form around.

The hiatus from club football for the international break could prove useful for Real, especially with Gareth Bale nearing a return to action, per The Independent's Samuel Lovett.

Real's next fixture is against local rivals Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Nov. 18, while the first La Liga Clasico of the season against Barca is scheduled for Dec. 23 at the Santiago Bernabeu.