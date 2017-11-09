    Manchester United Reportedly Agree Deal with Benfica to Sign Umaro Embalo

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    SEIXAL, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 18: Manchester United FC defender Ethan Laird with SL Benfica forward Umaro Embalo in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Manchester United FC at Caixa Futebol Campus on October 18, 2017 in Seixal, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
    Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

    Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal with Benfica that will see 16-year-old winger Umaro Embalo join the Red Devils.

    Portuguese outlet Record (h/t Jack Staplehurst of the Daily Star) reported Embalo will move to United's academy for an undisclosed fee, though the Premier League outfit are said to have had a £4 million bid rejected in the summer.

    The club have witnessed him firsthand after he featured against them in the UEFA Youth League in October, and they had already monitored his progress "for some time," which is unsurprising given a look at what he can do:

    Embalo has impressed at youth level both for Benfica and Portugal, having netted 15 times in 18 games for the latter's under-17 side.

    The left-footed starlet, who ostensibly operates from the right flank but is said to be versatile enough to play in any forward position, is already drawing comparisons with former United star Angel Di Maria.

    While Di Maria's year at Old Trafford was a disappointing one as he struggled to settle and showcase what he's capable of, it's a lofty comparison for any player, let alone one so young.

    If Embalo can prove those comparisons to be accurate, he'll be a real asset at Old Trafford in the future.  

