Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Face Man United Competition for Lorenzo Pellegrini

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly both monitoring Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini.

According to Tutto Mercato (h/t the Mirror), the two clubs are interested in the midfielder, who has a release clause of €25 million (£22.1 million).

The 21-year-old Rome native came through the club's ranks in the Italian capital before moving to Sassuolo in 2015.

He spent two years there and impressed as he bagged 11 goals and eight assists in 54 appearances, and his form has seen him break into Italy's national side for the first time, per OptaPaolo:

The technically gifted midfielder also got the Azzurri's UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign off to the perfect start with a sensational goal in the 2-0 win over Denmark, per BT Sport's James Horncastle:

He would help Italy reach the semi-final of that competition before rejoining Roma in the summer after they activated his buyback clause.

Pellegrini has been integrated into the team and made 13 appearances for the Giallorossi in all competitions this term, starting seven of them. During that time he has created 19 chances including three assists, according to Squawka.

Both Chelsea and United could make use of his talents, with the two sides over-reliant on Cesc Fabregas and Paul Pogba, respectively, for creativity in the centre of the park.

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren believes Pellegrini will resist approaches for him, though:

Roma will be loath to let him go after only just re-signing him, but they will be able to do little if the likes of United and Chelsea meet his relatively low release clause.

However, after returning to his hometown club, where it appears he has a bright future waiting for him, Pellegrini has every reason to want to stay put at the Stadio Olimpico.

As such, he may not be so easily tempted away, even by the wealth and glamour of top Premier League sides.