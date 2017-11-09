Harry Kane Fit for Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur After England Squad Withdrawal

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Harry Kane will be fit to play against Arsenal on November 18 despite withdrawing from the England squad with an injury.

According to Sky Sports' James Dale, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino said at a book launch on Wednesday: "Harry is OK, he's very good. He received a kick in his knee, but don't worry he will be available in the next game."

Kane was selected by manager Gareth Southgate for England's upcoming friendlies with Germany and Brazil, but the striker pulled out of the squad.

Per AFP's Tom Williams, Southgate confirmed that regardless of his availability for the north London derby, Kane is not fit enough to feature for the Three Lions in the meantime:

Former England boss Sam Allardyce gave his take on the situation while speaking to TalkSport's Alan Brazil:

While England fans may not be happy, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that Kane is not fit to feature on Friday or Tuesday but will be back for the following Saturday having had two weeks to recover.

Either way, it's bad news for the Gunners who will not be relishing the prospect of taking on the forward, who has struck 13 times in 14 matches this season.

He has an excellent record against Arsenal to boot, per WhoScored.com:

Kane still manages to impress even when he doesn't get on the scoresheet. Yahoo Sports' Andrew Gaffney praised him after Spurs' 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League:

Against an Arsenal defence who have just been run ragged by Manchester City, Kane may have a lot of joy at the Emirates Stadium unless the Gunners can mount a stronger challenge than they did against the Sky Blues, who beat them 3-1.

Arsenal are already out of the title race and battling only for the top four, and they're four points behind their great rivals.

If Kane can help Spurs extend that lead to seven with a win, they'll also be in real jeopardy of finishing behind Tottenham once again.